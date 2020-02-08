AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Prom night experiences were held at hundreds of churches across the nation and in 37 countries Friday night. The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors the event which is now in its sixth year.

The Night to Shine event was held for the second year at Peace with Christ Lutheran Church.

“I love hanging out with my friends,” said Eaglecrest High School Senior Andrew Limbaugh.

This is the second year Andrew has participated in Night to Shine which for him is filled with unforgettable memories.

“Having food, and a limo,” he said.

“We make a big deal out of them,” said Joshua Krepel, Lead Pastor of Peace with Christ Lutheran Church.

“Really for us it comes down to that we’ve been loved extravagantly by Jesus, and so we want to do the same for other people, so, everything from the decorations to the food, we try to do with excellence,” said Krepel.

“These guys do an amazing job and put their hearts into it, and that’s what makes it so special,” said Marni McNeece. “It just fills my heart. I look forward to this night every year.”

Marni’s stepson Aiden participated in the event,

“We get so excited, it’s a good time to meet new people and have a good time and just forget about what is going on out there a little,” he said.

Aiden says the night is not about them being defined, it’s about them being recognized and known.

“My favorite part of the night is just seeing the smile on others people’s faces and enjoying the one on mine,” he said.

Participants walk the red carpet, before going on to hair and makeup and shoe shine.

At the end of the night, they are all crowned prom royalty.