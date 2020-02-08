



Fresh powder meant skiers rushed to hit the slopes on Saturday. Eldora Ski Resort, outside of Nederland, was no stranger to long lines.

After a big snowstorm you would expect there to be gridlock traffic on Interstate 70 from skiers trying to get up to the ski resorts. On Saturday, traffic to get to Eldora was just as long.

Dave Wier was one of those people. He knew with all of the snow the mountains got on Friday, he would go skiing on Saturday.

“They got 18 inches in the last 24 hours, and I wanted to take my son and his friend,” he said.

He also knew Eldora was probably his destination because other resorts would probably be busier. The lines at Vail Resort, as seen by CBS4’s Jamie Leary, showed no fast way to get up on some runs.

“I just try to stay away from I-70 at all costs. It’s horrible traffic.”

Wier was a little shocked so many people had the same idea, and that there was such a long line.

“Definitely twice as long by far. In fact, this is the first weekend we’ve actually been backed up.”

It was so busy, in fact, early Saturday morning, the resort had a line of traffic all the way into Boulder Canyon. Luckily Wier saw it was chaotic via social media and altered his plans.

“So actually this entire road was closed until 11:43 a.m. so we didn’t even leave the house until 11:45.”

He still had a little wait to find parking, but that’s fine by him.

“I think it will be worth it.”

RELATED: Traffic-Halting I-70 Avalanche A Hint Of Increasing Snowslide Danger