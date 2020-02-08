DENVER (CBS4) – A special cut-a-thon is helping raise money for Australia where bush fires have destroyed nearly 28 million acres. Rosemont Barbershop and Grooming Supply opened its doors for the cause on Saturday.
The proceeds from haircuts and some special cocktails from the event will go toward the Australian Red Cross and other wildfire organizations.
The owner says giving back is one way to show his support.
“It’s awesome. I think a lot of people want to give back one way or another, but they don’t really know how, and it’s a nice way to kind of give a facility to where people can come in and donate and help. You show up, get a haircut, a drink, like it’s perfect, easy, you enjoy yourself, and at the same time you’re doing something good for a huge country that needs the help right now,” said Derek Lynch.
The barbershop is located inside the Free Market at the Dairy Block in LoDo. The benefit ends at 7 p.m.