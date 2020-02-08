(HOODLINE) – A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.
Fortunately, Aurora boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.
Jet’s Pizza
Topping the list is Jet’s Pizza. Located at 13724 E. Quincy Ave., it is the highest-rated pizza spot in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.
Coloradough Pizza
Next up is Shenandoah’s Coloradough Pizza, situated at 15430 E. Smoky Hill Road. With 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.
Wood Paddle Pizza & Tap
Wood Paddle Pizza & Tap, located at 17060 E. Quincy Ave. in Summer Valley, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews.
Marco’s Pizza
A location of the chain Marco’s Pizza in Tallyn’s Reach is another go-to, with four stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 24300 E. Smoky Hill Road to see for yourself.
MOD Pizza
Also in Tallyn’s Reach, check out MOD Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast food spot at 23890 E. Smoky Hill Road, Suite 10.
Article provided by Hoodline.