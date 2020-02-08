(CBS4) — University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is reportedly set to be one of two candidates to interview for the Michigan State head coaching job.
A twitter post Friday evening by the Detroit Free Press said Tucker and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell were both expected to meet with Michigan State representatives this weekend. The newspaper’s online article cited anonymous sources.
Michigan State football coaching search: Luke Fickell, Mel Tucker set to interview https://t.co/K292wXUNUV
— Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 8, 2020
Michigan State is looking to replace Mark Dantonio. He retired Tuesday after 13 seasons as the Spartans’ head coach.
After signing a five-year, $15 million contract, Tucker led the Buffs to a 5-7 record last season. It was Tucker’s first as a collegiate head coach. CU hired him from the University of Georgia where he was defensive coordinator for three years. Tucker’s previous experience includes jobs as defensive backs coach and/or defensive coordinator for Ohio State, Louisiana State, Alabama, and the NFL’s Cleveland Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.
Tucker’s first job out of college was as a graduate assistant at Michigan State.
One local report stated Tucker is not considered to be the front runner for the Michigan State job at this time.
He is, but he's not the front runner. https://t.co/jWOXFKBTdr
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 8, 2020
