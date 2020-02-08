Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Kids In Need Of Denistry (KIND), a Colorado nonprofit, helped give children a reason to smile on Saturday. They held a one day, free clinic in Denver for children who needed exams, cleanings and fillings.
KIND has provided more than $1.3 million in free or reduced-cost dental care. They’ve served nearly 10,000 Colorado children.
The goal of the event is to help families who do not have access to care and provide treatment and oral health education.
LINK: KIND Smiles