JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County students volunteered part of their Saturday to help feed less fortunate classmates. They’ve been collecting food for weeks.
On Saturday, they dropped off 20,000 non-perishable food items at The Action Center’s “Grub Club” program. It provides food for three days at a time.
The goal is to help “emancipated and/or homeless high school students in a dignified way.”
“It’s awesome. It’s a great event, makes us feel good, right? And it helps The Action Center with the specific items they need for this program, and we think it’s important to give back to our community and help our students,” said Elizabeth Kantner, a teacher.
Jeffco Public Schools says there were more than 3,000 self-identified homeless or displaced children in the county last school year.
