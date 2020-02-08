  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – International Winter Bike to Work Day is around the corner, on Valentine’s Day. What better way to celebrate your love for riding than by leaving your car at home and getting on your bike to ride to work?

Mariah Wollweber, a spokeswoman for Way to Go, joined CBS4 to talk about the upcoming event.

Organizers will be leading group rides from seven different locations – all ending in downtown Denver. There will be free breakfast and giveaways.

LINK: International Winter Bike To Work Day

