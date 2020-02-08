  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Dan Moran, West Metro Fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro Fire Rescue are mourning the death of one of their own. They say Dan Moran passed away on Friday night after battling “job-related cancer.”

Moran retired from the department in 2018 after serving 18 years as a firefighter and paramedic.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

West Metro Fire lowered their American flags to half-staff. Firefighters will wear shrouded badges.

Further details about memorial services were not announced.

