LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro Fire Rescue are mourning the death of one of their own. They say Dan Moran passed away on Friday night after battling “job-related cancer.”
With heavy hearts, the men and women of West Metro Fire Rescue announce the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Moran. Dan passed away last night in the company of his family. Dan was hired as a firefighter with West Metro in 2000, serving 18 years. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/A6uSP9dSYe
Moran retired from the department in 2018 after serving 18 years as a firefighter and paramedic.
West Metro Fire lowered their American flags to half-staff. Firefighters will wear shrouded badges.
Further details about memorial services were not announced.