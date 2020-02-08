DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy a brief break in the snow on Saturday thanks to a slight shift in the jet stream pattern. That will allow partly to mostly sunny skies along with warmer temperatures into the afternoon.

But things will change after sunset as the next storm dives into the Great Basin and a cold front moves into the region. Snow will return to the high country tonight and into the Denver area by tomorrow morning.

With all of the recent wind and snow we have a great concern for avalanches in the high country. There is a warning for this danger through the weekend in the northern and central mountains.

This next snowstorm should not be as big as the one we just endured but there should be enough to shovel. Our current thinking is between 5-10 inches on average in the mountains, 3-6 inches in the foothills with 1-4 inches in the immediate Denver metro area.

The National Weather Service says they will issue a new round of advisories and warnings for this next storm so stay tuned for those when they come out.