DENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines is making a big commitment to Denver. The airline is adding 24 gates, complete with an outdoor patio, to Denver International Airport.
That means more flights to more places. United Airlines signed a deal to extend its contract and add gates.
We have big plans for our Denver hub. Huge! Adding 24 gates (with an outdoor patio 🏔️) means more flights to more places than ever before. Learn more: https://t.co/cycSjqqTAN pic.twitter.com/CYIRq7qxfF
— United Airlines (@united) February 7, 2020
DIA is the fastest growing hub for United. The gate expansion is expected to be complete by 2035.
On Friday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signed the deal to bring the number of United Airlines gates from 66 to 90.
“We’re very fortunate that United has agreed to invest in Denver, Colorado, sees Denver as a value of their future going forward and this is a partnership that is only going to benefit Denver, our passengers and quite frankly the Rocky Mountain regions,” said Hancock.
Gate waiting areas at all 39 new gates will also be improved with a variety of seating options, from lounges to work spaces to bar stools, all with power outlets for charging. Restrooms in the new space will also be upgraded and more family restrooms, nursing rooms and pet relief areas will be added. Passengers will also have more dining and shopping options near the new gates.