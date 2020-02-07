



— Many travelers into Denver International Airport were not expecting to have their weekend trip to the mountains upended by the road closures from Friday’s storm. We talked with one airport employee who works at an information kiosk and they said they had a lot of frustrated travelers saying they couldn’t get a rental car.

Rental cars go quickly as people have to change their plans and need transportation to get those new plans.

RELATED: Snow Causes Major Closures On I-70

We found one group who came to Denver from across the U.S. for a bachelorette party.

“We are going to Breckenridge, we’re going to go skiing and we rented a cabin for the weekend and we wanted to do something unconventional and get some snow because we’re all from the East Coast and we haven’t gotten any snow yet,” said bride-to-be Anna Susko.

The plan was to arrive at DIA for an early shuttle.

“We wanted to get two full days because we knew we had a short weekend together so we booked a pretty early shuttle and then the impending weather obviously caused our shuttle to hit a lot of delays,” she said.

RELATED: ‘If You Don’t Live Here… Turn Around’: Only Residents Allowed During Mountain Storm

Despite the delays, she said she wasn’t frustrated.

“Honestly no, we’re glad we’re with all our friends. We want to spend time in Breckenridge and get to our destination, but we’re making there best of it.”

Her wedding is scheduled for May 2 in Maryland.