CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. and Wyoming officials are offering cash rewards for useful information as they investigate the poisoning deaths of three dogs and dozens of birds — including a bald eagle.
The poisonings happened in January 2018, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service publicized them Friday. The agencies are offering up to $7,000 for information leading to a conviction.
The dogs were rushed to a veterinarian after eating poison-laced baits, but died nonetheless. Poison also killed a golden eagle, a Swainson’s hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, one coyote and several small mammals.
