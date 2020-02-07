DENVER (CBS4) – As the morning rush hour wrapped up on Friday morning, Denver agencies noted an unusually low number of accidents in the metro area. The Denver Police Department tweeted out, in part: “You done good, #Denver – we close out the AM rush hour (delay starts included) with just 25 crash reports.”
In general, fewer drivers were on Denver roads than on a normal snow day.
As usual, Denver’s Department Of Transportation and Infrastructure sent out snowplows, which took single passes on residential roads. Director of Public Information Nancy Kuhn says that helped ease the drive. But mostly, Kuhn says it appears people have just chosen to stay home with the recent storm.
Denver is sending out its residential plows. They'll take a single pass down the center of each residential street.
This equipment does not plow to bare pavement or carry deicer, but helps prevent deep ice rutting. See the plows in action at https://t.co/eWcRSSTMff pic.twitter.com/x9DyUkA4mV
“I think they’re watching the news – they’re seeing what’s going on in the mountains, they’re seeing what’s happening. I think mostly because so many school districts are closed, we’ve got a lot of parents that are staying home with their kids or maybe working from home. So it’s been a lot lighter traffic than normal. And that really helps our crews because there’s been fewer traffic crashes,” Kuhn said.
If you do venture out, city leaders also remind you to refrain from leaving your car unattended, or puffing your car.
DPD also tweeted there was only one report of a car stolen as a result of puffing on Friday.