



– As crews continue to shovel, plow, sweep and push snow out of the way along the Front Range, DGD Services in Arvada is using a one-of-a-kind device to clear snow quickly. Snow piled up over one foot in several cities and it was still falling on Friday night.

“That is the Short Iron Back Blade pull plow. The uniqueness of it is that you’re actually pulling it instead of pushing it. And you can actually go 16 feet,” said Garth Butler, the owner of DGD Services.

Butler said he heard about how successful the pull plows are in Michigan where inches of snow can stack up quickly. He wanted to have the same ability to clear parking lots quickly and it takes only 30 seconds to clear a driveway.

“This is really designed to move a lot of snow fast. You can back right up to a garage door, drop it right before it, and then pull it out to the street and stack it off to the side,” Butler said.

He believes this is the only plow of this kind, from this manufacture, in the state.

“We try and work a little bit smarter instead of harder. We look at different types. This has been a good diamond in the rough to find,” said Butler.

After a dry January, Butler and his crew have been working around the clock to keep clearing the snow. They’re looking forward to a day of rest on Saturday and then getting back to the grind on Sunday as more snow is expected.