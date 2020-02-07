(CBS4) – A winter storm caused significant closures on Interstate 70 Friday. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at noon from Golden all the way to the Eisenhower Tunnel.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible with safety closures and avalanche events likely,” the CDOT website warned. “Heavy snow with strong gusty winds will create blowing and drifting snow producing low visibilities.”
In addition to westbound I-70 between Golden and the Eisenhower Tunnel, only certain stretches of the eastbound lanes were open in that section of the highway.
“The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning through today along the I-70 Mountain Corridor,” CDOT stated.
“Wind chill temperatures are forecast well below zero. Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared, traveling with emergency kits, and expect possible long road closures in the central and northern mountain areas,” officials warned.
If you are planning on traveling on the I-70 mountain corridor, check cotrip.org/travelAlerts for the latest alerts and closures.