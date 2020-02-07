WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Noah’s Event Center in Westminster is known as a place for weddings and other celebrations, but no longer. Audrey Trevino sat on her sofa with tears in her eyes as she read an email confirming that the place she had booked for her wedding next month was suddenly closed– permanently.

“I wanted to reach out personally and tell you how devastating this must be on your big day,” read the email from Audrey’s contact at Noah’s.

The email informed Trevino and her fiance, Kyle Riley, that the place they had already paid for, for their wedding, has been shuttered.

CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger had contacted Trevino and others earlier in the day for reaction after getting word that the venue was closed.

“Overwhelmed not a little, but a lot the wedding is scheduled for next month,” she said.

A sign in their living room was counting down the days, the invitations with the location had already been sent.

“I wasn’t given any notice, I didn’t find out when I got a call at work from you,” Trevino said.

We learned earlier that the staff at Noah’s was let goThursday. How many weddings,

other events and now disappointments were booked are unknown.

Trevino added, “I’m upset I haven’t’ received any contact explaining what’s going on. Will I get my money back?”

CBS4 found Noah’s had filed for bankruptcy in May of last year. Facebook was filled with complaints from its locations around the country.

“Our wedding is next week,” one states, “We lost so much money,” another reads.

The email from the former Noah’s employee was of little consolation to Audrey as she read more, “If I had any idea this would occur, I would not have entrusted you to this company for such a special day in your life.”

That special day now looms with stress. Others who booked wedding events at Noah’s contacted CBS4 with similar stories, worries and anger. The wedding dates vary from a few days to a couple of months out.

Already other event centers are offering to step in, offering up open dates with hopes that what’s supposed to one of the happiest days of peoples’ lives turns out to be just that.