LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– SWAT team members in Larimer County arrested Efren Almeida in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Timothy Bryant, whose body was found outside a building in the 200 block of Link Lane in Fort Collins on Jan. 27.
Authorities received a tip that Almeida, 34, believed to be a transient, was inside a parked camper in the area of U.S. 85 and 39th Street in Evans on Tuesday night, Feb. 4.
Larimer County deputies coordinated with the Evans Police Department and the Weld County SWAT team, and the SWAT team arrived 14 minutes later at Almeida’s suspected location in the 3800 block of Idaho Street. Officials say Almeida surrendered about an hour later. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.
Almeida was wanted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies. He is being held without bond at the Larimer County Jail pending his first court appearance, which which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 in Larimer District Court.
On Feb. 1, investigators arrested 40-year-old Nicole Gibson of Laramie, Wyoming in connection with the homicide.
She was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence and was ordered held without bond at her first court appearance on Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.