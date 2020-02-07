By Wendy Holmes, CBS4 Program Director
(CBS4) – For the tenth consecutive year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all the games from the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.
It’s an even year, so CBS will not be carrying the Final Four or the Championship game. Those will be seen on TBS. Here are all the upcoming games for you to enjoy:
Saturday 3/7/20 330-6PM Mountain West Championship
Saturday 3/14/20 11A-4PM Big Ten Semi-Finals #1 and #2
Sunday 3/15/20 11A-130PM Atlantic 10 Championship
Sunday 3/15/20 130-4PM Big Ten Championship
NOTE: The Selection Show will be on TBS this year starting at 4:00PM
MARCH MADNESS WEEK 1
The March Madness play-in games will again be on truTV only on 3/17 and 3/18/20
Thursday 3/19/20 10A-3PM 1st Round doubleheader from Spokane, St Louis, Tampa or Albany
Thursday 3/19/20 4-430PM CBS4 News
Thursday 3/19/20 430-5PM CBS Evening News
Thursday 3/19/20 5-10PM 1st Round doubleheader from Spokane, St Louis, Tampa or Albany
Thursday 3/19/20 10-1035PM CBS4 News at 10
Friday 3/20/20 10A-3PM 1st Round doubleheader from Greensboro, Omaha, Sacramento or
Cleveland
Friday 3/20/20 4-430PM CBS4 News
Friday 3/20/20 430-5PM CBS Evening News
Friday 3/20/20 5-10PM 1st Round doubleheader from Greensboro, Omaha, Sacramento or
Cleveland
Friday 3/20/20 10-1035PM CBS4 News at 10
Saturday 3/21/20 10A-8PM 2nd round Quadrupleheader from Spokane, St Louis, Tampa or Albany
Sunday 3/22/20 10A-5PM 2nd round Tripleheader from Greensboro, Omaha, Sacramento or
Cleveland
MARCH MADNESS WEEK 2
Thursday 3/26/20 4-430PM CBS4 News
Thursday 3/26/20 430-5PM CBS Evening News
Thursday 3/26/20 5-10PM Sweet Sixteen doubleheader from Los Angeles or Indianapolis
Thursday 3/26/20 10-1035PM CBS4 News at 10
Friday 3/27/20 4-430PM CBS4 News
Friday 3/27/20 430-5PM CBS Evening News
Friday 3/27/20 5-10PM Sweet Sixteen doubleheader from New York or Houston
Friday 3/27/20 10-1035PM CBS4 News at 10
NOTE: Elite Eight day one doubleheader is on TBS Saturday 3/28/20
Sunday 3/29/20 12-5PM Elite 8 doubleheader from New York or Houston
The Final Four & Championship Game from Atlanta are on TBS this year. Enjoy!