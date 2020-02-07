WEATHER ALERTSnowstorm causes major issues in mountains and in Denver area
(CBS4) – High winds in the Colorado mountains have led one ski area to stay closed on Friday. Loveland Ski Area announced on Twitter just after 10 a.m. that they would be closed for the day due to the winter storm.

An image from the ski area on Friday morning (credit: Loveland Ski Area)

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the mountains including Summit County where Loveland is located. Wind gusts will also reach up to 65 mph in these areas Friday, causing considerable blowing snow and severely limiting visibility.

Loveland officials wrote: “We are disappointed to announce that due to high winds, Loveland Ski Area will not open today, Friday, February 7. We apologize to all of our guests that made the drive up this morning. … We look forward to enjoying all this new snow with everyone tomorrow at 8:30 am. Thank you for your understanding.”

Many Colorado ski areas will end up with 2 to 3 feet of total snow from this storm. As of early Friday morning, many were already reporting 1 to 2 feet.

