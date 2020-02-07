(HOODLINE) – A new lounge, offering coffee, mixed drinks, tea and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 2636 Walnut St., Suite 104, in Five Points, the fresh addition is called Honey Elixir Bar.
According to its Facebook page, Honey Elixir Bar provides healthy drink options during the day and unique cocktails at night, served in a community-oriented environment. On the menu, look for an assortment of teas, cacao-based beverages, bubbles, craft cocktails and infused Potion mixed drinks.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Honey Elixir Bar has already made a stellar impression.
Anastasia D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new establishment on Jan. 20, wrote, “What a pleasant escape this bar/lounge is. Elixirs and potions, both with and without alcohol, are amazing! Between the amazing service, thought-provoking coasters [and] artistic decorations, Honey makes you want to linger for hours. For snacks, try the cheese plate.”
Yelper Amanda S. added, “Drop what you are doing and come here. This was the best experience: a friendly and warm staff, amazing cocktails, a chill and acoustic atmosphere and great, great munchies.”
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Honey Elixir Bar is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)
