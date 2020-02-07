  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow didn’t stop the search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch who was reported missing Jan. 27. The 11-year-old’s stepmother told police that he never returned from a friend’s home that evening.

Gannon Stauch

Gannon Stauch (credit: El Paso County)

The search for Gannon continued Friday with concentrated smaller groups based on leads. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said that large group efforts have been suspended for the time being.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office got help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife with sonar equipment that was used in the vicinity of Johnson Reservoir, about a mile from Gannon’s home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still considered a “missing person, endangered child” and there are no suspects in Gannon’s disappearance.

If you have tips or any information call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email the sheriff’s office at tips@elpasoco.com.

