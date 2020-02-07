WEATHER ALERTSnowstorm causes major issues in mountains and in Denver area
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — Parker police are working with federal agencies to find a missing 15-year-old girl. Emma Manzonie was last seen at approximately 12:35 p.m. Thursday, walking near the intersection of Mainstreet and Newlin Gulch Boulevard.

Emma is approximately 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and long blonde hair. Emma was last seen wearing black pants, black jacket, black shoes and a black hat. She also had a black backpack.

Parker police have set up a hotline and are asking anyone with information about Emma to call 303.805.6911.

 

