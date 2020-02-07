Snow continues to hammer the Front Range and the high country! There has been little to no relief since it started falling on Thursday. Some areas have seen some very big snow totals! Check out this list.
St. Mary’s Glacier- 36″
Rabbit Ears Pass-25.2″
NNW Hayden 25″
Silverton Mountain-22″
Kremmling- 22″
Copper Mountain- 21″
Loveland Pass- 21″
Breckenridge- 19″
Steamboat Springs- 18″
Winter Park- 18″
Vail- 17″
Genesee 16.8″
Kittredge- 15.4″
Bergen Park- 15″
Castle Rock- 10.5
Highlands Ranch- 10″
Ponderosa Park- 9″
Nederland 5.5″
Snow will continue overnight in the mountains and will get much lighter in the early morning hours of Saturday. Another round of snow will head to the mountains late on Saturday night. While all this snow is very fun, it is very dangerous. Avalanche risk is very high, so please avoid the back country!