DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are asking for help identifying a man who sucker-punched a woman who was walking her dog on Sunday morning. Police say the woman was walking near South Broadway Street and Dakota Avenue at about 7:10 a.m. when the man approached her.
According to police, the man said, “Nice dog,” then punched the woman and ran off. Surveillance photos show the woman curled up on the ground and the man running away.
The man was wearing black pants and a back shirt. He appears to be balding had a beard and possibly a mustache.
If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. To be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and remain anonymous you must use the tip line.