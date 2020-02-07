From gospel singer to dance floor diva, it’s your last weekend to check out “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at the Buell Theatre. Enjoy more than 20 of her classic hits including “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff”. Tickets start at $45.
denvercenter.org/tickets-events/summer-the-donna-summer-musical/
Celebrate Golden’s dining scene this weekend! Today through Sunday, nearly two dozen restaurants will offer up specials. It’s the perfect time to visit a new restaurant, or enjoy an old favorite.
visitgolden.com/events/festivals-of-golden/golden-restaurant-week/
The bigger the better at the Pepsi Center! If you like monster trucks, you won’t want to miss Monster Jam today through Sunday. Tickets start at $15.
monsterjam.com
Head to Cripple Creek today through next Sunday for the 13th Annual Ice Festival. This year’s theme is “Carver’s Choice!” Watch artists carve big blocks of ice into beautiful works of art. Browse sculptures, take a ride down the ice slide, and enjoy live music – for free!
visitcripplecreek.com