DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police responded to more than 100 crashes during the snowstorm on Friday. Police said 108 crashes were reported between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. — and it was still snowing as the evening commute began.
PM rush hour is going well, #Denver. In the last hour, we’ve only had 9 traffic crash reports (108 between 7 AM & 5 PM). Remember, slow-going is better than no-going. #Snow #snowday #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/RMu4Yx9LBh
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 8, 2020
“Remember, slow-going is better than no-going,” Denver police tweeted at 5 p.m.
“Don’t forget to clear windows, mirrors & lights!” officials tweeted.
The Winter Storm Warning was scheduled to remain in effect until midnight.
Denver police did give residents two thumbs up for not leaving cars running unattended to warm up. They said there was just one stolen “puffer” report in the morning.