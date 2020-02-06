Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Friday is “Go Red Day” but the state Capitol got a jump start on it on Thursday. The first Friday of February is designated as a day for everyone to wear red in support of Women’s Heart Health.
There was a lot of red at the state Capitol on Friday where supporters of the cause also wanted to draw attention to another big health issue– teen vaping.
“Talking about the problem will make it easier to solve it and we are looking forward to working with the legislature throughout the session to tackle this problem,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera.
Another issue that will be addressed during the Colorado Legislative session that supporters believe will help heart health is reducing health care costs.