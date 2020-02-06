Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A group of students gathered for a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday, showing their support for a bill that would require easier access to feminine hygiene products in schools. In all Colorado public school restrooms you’ll find free toilet paper, free hand soap and free paper towels. But in many – if not most – you won’t find any menstrual products.
DENVER (CBS4)– A group of students gathered for a rally at the state Capitol on Thursday, showing their support for a bill that would require easier access to feminine hygiene products in schools. In all Colorado public school restrooms you’ll find free toilet paper, free hand soap and free paper towels. But in many – if not most – you won’t find any menstrual products.
The bill was inspired by a group of students from Arvada West High School who started a campaign to provide feminine hygiene products in restrooms at school.
The students claim menstrual products are treated as luxuries rather than necessities at school. Research shows one in five girls has missed school because she didn’t have access to a pad or tampon.
“If we care about the education and dignity of our youth, we have an obligation to support the menstrual hygiene products in school program,” said Arvada West student Julia Trujillo.
Four state currently have laws that require public schools to provide free products. While the school nurse at Arvada West will provide feminine products, many students are too embarrassed to ask for them.