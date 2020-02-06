WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory starts for Denver at 6 p.m.
Colorado News, Coronavirus, Fort Carson


(CBS4) — Four more people in Colorado are being tested for the coronavirus. That’s in addition to four already tested. None of those patients tested positive for the virus.

Photo of hospital room. (Photo by Jack Kearse/Emory University via Getty Images)

We’re waiting for results on the four new cases.

Fort Carson in Colorado has been selected to house people who may need to be quarantined due to the coronavirus. The Defense Department stated up to 1,000 people returning from overseas may need to be quarantined until Feb. 29.

RELATED: Fort Carson To Be Coronavirus Quarantine Site

