(CBS4) — Four more people in Colorado are being tested for the coronavirus. That’s in addition to four already tested. None of those patients tested positive for the virus.
We’re waiting for results on the four new cases.
Fort Carson in Colorado has been selected to house people who may need to be quarantined due to the coronavirus. The Defense Department stated up to 1,000 people returning from overseas may need to be quarantined until Feb. 29.