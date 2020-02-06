Nikola Jokic Leads Short-Handed Nuggets Past Jazz 98-95Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in powering the Nuggets to a 98-95 win at Utah. Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Denver held the Jazz to just one field goal over the final 7:08.

Breakdown Of National Signing Day For Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State RamsNational Signing Day wrapped up Wednesday and here is a close look at how the signees for the local college football teams.

DU's Anna Zanusso Preparing For Augusta National Women's AmateurUniversity of Denver freshman Anna Zanusso is about to live out one of her dreams.

Colorado Buffaloes Sign Highly Recruited 4-Star Running Back Ashaad ClaytonThe Colorado Buffaloes completed their 2020 football recruiting class on Wednesday with the signing of four-star tailback Ashaad Clayton.

Ubaldo Jimenez Invited To Rockies' Spring TrainingIn a surprise move on Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies announced former pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez will be at spring training this year.

Rockies Show Their Colorado Pride With Special Hats For Spring TrainingInstead of using purple and gray for the logo, they went with the state flag.