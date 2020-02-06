(CBS4) – National Signing Day wrapped up Wednesday and here is a close look at how the signees for the local college football teams.
Colorado Buffaloes (5-7 last year), Head Coach: Mel Tucker (2nd Season)
247Sports National Rank: 35
Pac-12 Rank Conference: 7
Number of Recruits/Transfers: 24/3
Top Recruits: Ashaad Clayton, Jason Harris, Christian Gonzalez, Brenden Rice
Mel Tucker’s first full recruiting class features signees from 11 states. The top players include three four-star recruits in running back Ashaad Clayton, defensive end Jason Harris and safety Christian Gonzalez. The headliner of the class is defensive end Antonio Alfano, who is a transfer from Alabama and the 247Sports No. 1 rated in 2019.
Other players to watch are quarterback Brendon Lewis, offensive lineman Jake Wray and Brown University walk-on transfer Brendan Pyne.
Local Ties: Two Cherry Creek High School products in running back Jayle Stacks and offensive lineman Carson Lee.
Colorado State Rams (4-8, last season), Head Coach: Steve Addazio (1st Season)
247Sports National Rank: 101
Mountain West Conference Rank: 3
Number of Recruits/Transfers: 18/2
Top Recruits: James Mitchell, Owen Snively, Tautai Marks, Todd Centeio
Steve Addazio added ten recruits on National Signing Day, including five from Colorado. CSU made it a point to focus on the big guys adding ten offensive or defensive linemen. The class also includes transfers Todd Centeio, a dual-threat quarterback from Temple University and Cam Reddy from Boston College.
Players to watch will be three-star recruits defensive tackle James Mitchell, offensive lineman Owen Snively and offensive lineman Tautai Marks.
Local Ties: The best player from in-state to sign with CSU is Gatorade Player of the Year Tanner Hollens from Columbine High School. He’s joined by Brian Crespo (Poudre), Henry Blackburn (Fairview), Chase Wilson (Ralston Valley) and Sanjay Strickland.
Colorado State opens the season at home in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 5.