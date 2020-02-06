Colorado Teen With Down Syndrome Wows Crowd At High School Talent ShowIn case you were wondering what kind of skills a teenager with Down syndrome might have, this is the video for you. Adam Kalk, a sophomore at Durango High School, wowed the crowd with his routine to “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” in the high school talent show. Katie Johnston reports.

53 minutes ago

Police Release Composite Images Of Suspect In Kidnapping And Sexual Assault On Child In Greeley In 2001Greeley detectives are hoping images created using DNA technology will help them solve the "gruesome kidnapping and sexual assault of a child" that happened almost 20 years ago. Katie JOhnston reports.

1 hour ago

Denver's Housing Market Surges With Homes For SaleThe cycle slows in January and then builds to peak in July.

2 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Campaign To Increase Team In Colorado, Julian Castro To Stump For Elizabeth Warren In DenverThe campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced Thursday that his candidate will immediately increase staffing in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Snow Returns To Denver TonightWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Outbreak: 4 New Tests Done In ColoradoSo far there have been no positive coronavirus tests in Colorado.

4 hours ago