WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory starts for Denver at 6 p.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets made one final move before the NBA trading deadline, trading Shabazz Napier for guard Jordan McRae from the Washington Wizards, according to reports. McRae, 28, has played six years in the NBA and is averaging a career-high 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shoots 37 percent from 3.

Jordan McRae

Jordan McRae at Capital One Arena on Jan. 4, 2020. (credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Napier was picked up in the four-team trade on Tuesday night which saw backup guard Malik Beasley and forwards Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Shabazz Napier, power forward Noah Vonleh, small forward Keita Bates-Diop. Denver also acquired Houston Rockets shooting guard Gerald Green and the Rockets 2020 first round draft pick.

The Denver Nuggets (36-16) will go on the road to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Justin Adams

Comments

Leave a Reply