DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets made one final move before the NBA trading deadline, trading Shabazz Napier for guard Jordan McRae from the Washington Wizards, according to reports. McRae, 28, has played six years in the NBA and is averaging a career-high 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shoots 37 percent from 3.
Napier was picked up in the four-team trade on Tuesday night which saw backup guard Malik Beasley and forwards Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Shabazz Napier, power forward Noah Vonleh, small forward Keita Bates-Diop. Denver also acquired Houston Rockets shooting guard Gerald Green and the Rockets 2020 first round draft pick.
The Denver Nuggets (36-16) will go on the road to play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 7 p.m.