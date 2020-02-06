Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a suspect after an attack on a female jogger on Sunday. They say a man assaulted a woman at 7:30 a.m.
She was jogging in the on South Cherokee Street near West Cedar Avenue in the Baker neighborhood. She was able to fight him off.
The man was captured in a blurry surveillance image. He was described as being white, about 5-foot-8 with a slim build and brown curly or wavy hair.
Anyone who has information that might be helpful to police in this case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-786.