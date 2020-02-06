WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The reward has gone up again for the person who leads police to the man wanted in the fatal beating and strangling of a 33-year-old woman. A reward for information that leads to the capture of James Naulls Jr. is now at $10,000.
Naulls Jr., 30, allegedly beat and strangled the victim, Yasmin Dehabreh, in Westminster on Jan. 30. She was rushed to a hospital and passed away four days later.
The two were previously married and Westminster police said Dehabreh was violently assaulted twice in recent months by Naulls. Naulls was arrested on Nov. 14 in Denver for aggravated assault on Dehabreh. A protection order was issued through the court after that.
Investigators say they have reason to believe Naulls is still in the Denver metro area. They have received several tips and are working each one that comes in, but have yet to find the alleged murderer. Westminster police said it’s likely a family member or a friend is helping to hide Naulls.
Police urge anyone who sees Nualls to *not* approach him, instead call 911. Tips in the case should go to Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.