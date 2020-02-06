DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s housing market is showing a shift — with 90% surge in the number of homes for sale last month. More than 4,800 homes were for sale in January — up from 2,564 in December. A veteran real estate expert told CBS4 that buyers are in a good position to start shopping now.
Todd Crosbie with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty said the cycle slows in January, then builds to a peak in July. He said the spring rush is right around the corner.
“There’s an opportunity now. You can get in beforehand and start looking beforehand before the normal buildup of spring buyers happens,” Crosbie said. “And it’s an opportunity — to have more opportunities. So if you’re looking to buy or sell in 2020, start now!”
Crosbie also says a lot of single family residences like condos and townhomes are on the market right now.