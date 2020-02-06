Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — District Attorney George Brauchler says after a lengthy investigation, he has concluded he cannot file DUI charges against Aurora Police Officer Nate Meier, who was found drunk, in uniform, and on duty, passed out at the wheel of an Aurora police vehicle last March. Brauchler held a news conference Thursday to explain to public and news media why he has concluded his office cannot ethically bring charges against Aurora Police Officer Nate Meier.
“I am incredibly frustrated,” Brauchler said multiple times on Thursday.
He repeatedly referred to reports by CBS4 Investigative Reporter Brian Maass and said he wasn’t aware of the incident until our reports.
In an interview with Maass on Wednesday, Brauchler said based on his investigation, he believes the Aurora Police Department intentionally failed to gather evidence that could have led to a DUI charge. He pointed to the following facts to support that conclusion:
- Although a bottle was spotted in Meier’s department vehicle, Brauchler said no search of the vehicle was ever done and the bottle was not tested for alcohol, or put in to evidence, which is what typically happens in DUI cases.
- Five officers had body cameras, said Brauchler, but he said they only collected 16 minutes of footage as officers kept turning their cameras on and off. “When you get that kind of action, in a case that involves these kinds of questions about a colleague, it begins to look and feel like something else,” Brauchler explained.
- APD failed to collect evidence that is typically collected in other DUI cases.
- Deputy Chief Paul O’Keefe did not seek a warrant to obtain Meier’s blood alcohol level after the officer was hospitalized. “I think the decisions that were made,” Brauchler said, “were made to protect him (Meier).”