COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – President Trump is planning a campaign stop in Colorado Springs later this month. Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner will join the president during a rally on Feb. 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.
The rally is set to start at 5 p.m. local time. Tickets are available online on a first come, first served basis.
Gardner for Senate Communications Director Jerrod Dobkin issued the following statement ahead of the rally:
“Senator Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to fifty thousand Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more. Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes.”
Colorado Democratic Party spokesman David Pourshoushtari released the following statement Thursday evening:
“Cory Gardner’s a spineless yes-man who’s sold out Colorado to Donald Trump time and time again. Whether it’s their numerous attacks on Coloradans’ healthcare or raiding millions of dollars from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, it’s no wonder they’re both so profoundly unpopular here in Colorado. We rejected Trump in 2016, and we’ll reject him and his enabler Cory Gardner at the ballot box this November.”