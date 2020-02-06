Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– More than 145 faith leaders in Colorado are calling for an end to the death penalty. They met at the First Baptist Church to show their support for a bill in the state Senate to repeal the death penalty in Colorado.
DENVER (CBS4)– More than 145 faith leaders in Colorado are calling for an end to the death penalty. They met at the First Baptist Church to show their support for a bill in the state Senate to repeal the death penalty in Colorado.
“We need to respect and protect the human life. and I think all of you would not be here or support it if you didn’t believe it,” said Sen. Angela Williams, a Democrat representing Denver.
Sen. Rhonda Fields is one Colorado lawmaker who does not support the bill to repeal the death penalty. Her son was murdered by two people who are currently on death row.
Fields said any move to abolish the death penalty should be put on the ballot for voters to decide.