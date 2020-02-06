JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rescued two dogs from a frozen river after a crash in Clear Creek Canyon last month. One of those dogs even fell through the ice into the frigid water.
Amazingly, no one was hurt when a vehicle slid off the highway and ended up in Clear Creek Canyon. Golden Fire Rescue responded to the incident that happened on Jan. 30 during a winter storm.
“The people were able to get out OK, get themselves to the roadway. But the dogs were left kind of running on the ice,” said Golden Fire Rescue Lt. Jason Mulari.
One of the dogs fell through the ice, escaped, and ended up on the far shore. It took Golden Fire crews some time to safely locate and lure the dog back to the shore. In the end, both dogs were reunited with their owner and everyone was safe.
“The ice is very unstable very dangerous. We had to use our specialized equipment to go out there and rescue the dogs,” Mulari told CBS4.
With more winter weather headed towards the Denver metro area, officials want to remind people to drive safe and stay off the ice.