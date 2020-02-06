BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Police Department is asking for help locating an attempted murder suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Jack Daniel Ulrey, 37, on charges of attempted murder, assault and domestic violence.
Ulrey is accused of seriously injuring a woman Wednesday in the 2600 block of Juniper Avenue. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Ulrey was last seen in downtown Denver on Wednesday around 10 p.m. He is described as 5’5, 240 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Boulder police are also searching for a white 2007 Chevy Malibu with Colorado license plate 099-RBH, which is associated with Ulrey.
Anyone with information about Ulrey is asked to call Detective Carey Lutz at 303-441-3333. You can also remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.