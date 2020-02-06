Colorado Considers Student Athlete Compensation BillFollowing California's lead, Colorado lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would allow college student athletes to profit from their names and images — while giving the NCAA and Congress time to issue guidance beforehand.

Dennis Smith Will Be Steve Atwater's Presenter At Hall Of Fame EnshrinementFormer Broncos safety Steve Atwater revealed who will present him when he's enshrined in the Hall of Fame in August.

Report: Denver Nuggets Swap Guards, Trade Shabazz Napier For Jordan McRaeThe Nuggets made another move before the NBA trading deadline, trading Shabazz Napier for Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae.

Nikola Jokic Leads Short-Handed Nuggets Past Jazz 98-95Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in powering the Nuggets to a 98-95 win at Utah. Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Denver held the Jazz to just one field goal over the final 7:08.

Breakdown Of National Signing Day For Colorado Buffaloes, Colorado State RamsNational Signing Day wrapped up Wednesday and here is a close look at how the signees for the local college football teams.

DU's Anna Zanusso Preparing For Augusta National Women's AmateurUniversity of Denver freshman Anna Zanusso is about to live out one of her dreams.