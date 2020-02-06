



– Campaign 2020 in Colorado is heating up with Super Tuesday less than a month away. The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced Thursday they will immediately increase staffing in Colorado and other states that vote during the Democratic primary’s Super Tuesday on March 3. Also, candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign also announced that Julián Castro will campaign for her in several appearances in Colorado on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to adding new staff in Colorado, Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said they will be spending $5.5 million on television and digital ads in Colorado and seven of the other Super Tuesday states: Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. They will also expand ad buys the campaign already made in California and Texas, the two largest states voting on Super Tuesday.

Partial results show Sanders in a near tie for first with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in Monday’s leadoff Iowa caucuses.

Castro served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017 and endorsed Warren last month. He’ll host events in Boulder and Denver on Friday and Colorado Springs on Saturday. They are as follows:

Friday

– 2:15 p.m. “CU Boulder Buffs for Warren Meet & Greet with Secretary Julián Castro”

– 3:35 p.m. Event in Boulder at 2850 Iris Avenue

– 5 p.m. Debate watch party at Stoney’s Bar and Grill on Lincoln Street

Saturday

– 12:40 p.m. “Manitou Springs Canvass Kickoff and Meet & Greet with Secretary Julián Castro” at the Manitou Art Center

