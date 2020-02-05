



– Want the inside word on Denver’s most talked-about local outposts? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which eateries have been getting a noteworthy increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance.

Read on to see which destinations are on a hot streak, right now.

Magnolia Restaurant

This bar and Cajun/Creole dining establishment, which serves seafood and more, is trending in comparison to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.3% increase in new reviews over the past month. Magnolia Restaurant only recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, it has seen strong initial popularity.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Daughter Thai Kitchen & Barhas seen a 32.1% increase in reviews, and Midwestern Saloon has seen a 3.1% bump.

Located at 1446 S. Broadway in Platt Park, Magnolia Restaurant specializes in authentic Cajun fare with a Rocky Mountain twist, as noted on its Yelp profile. Noteworthy dishes to try here include the oyster po’boy sandwich, seafood gumbo, shrimp remoulade and crawfish pasta.

Magnolia Restaurant is open from 5–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Foraged

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about LoDo’s Foraged, the New American bistro is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 1.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Foraged appeared on Yelp relatively recently. Many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, but it has seen a surge of interest.

There’s even more trending in Denver’s New American cuisine scene: Logan Streethas seen a 28.9% increase in reviews.

Open at 1825 Blake St. since 2019, Foraged offers elevated craft cuisine made from seasonal ingredients. On its raw bar menu, look for a selection of nigiri, sashimi and hand roll options, along with a list of premium sakes.

Foraged is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and fro11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Postino

Southwest Denver’s Postino is also making waves. Open at 145 N. Broadway, the wine bar and Italian restaurant has seen a 31.7% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.4% for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Postino features a menu brimming with Italian-inspired plates, ranging from tuna tartare, mixed olives and a prosciutto with brie panini sandwich to a raspberry chicken salad, artisan cheese board and assorted bruschetta varietals. Over the past month, it’s maintained a strong 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Postino Broadway is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 9 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Ivy on 7th

Speer’s Ivy on 7th is the city’s buzziest traditional American cafe by the numbers.

The popular traditional American joint, which serves breakfast, brunch, coffee, tea and more, and opened at 410 E. Seventh Ave. in 2019, increased its new review count by 13.4% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.6% for the Yelp category “American (Traditional).” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.4 times more reviews than expected, based on past performance.

Ivy on 7th is known for its grab-and-go offerings for breakfast and lunch, which include various sandwiches, salads, New York-style bagels with cream cheese, fresh pastries and espresso beverages. The eatery also features an on-site full bar and two patios for dining in.

Ivy on 7th is open from 7:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Article provided by Hoodline.