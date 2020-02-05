Comments
(CBS4) — On June 4, 2004, Marvin Heemeyer drove a bulldozer he reinforced with steel plates through the town of Granby. He used the armored bulldozer to destroy or damage at least 12 buildings — including the town hall, the newspaper, the library, a bank — along with multiple cars, ultimately causing millions of dollars in damage. Now, Heemeyer and the infamous rampage are the subject of documentary coming to theaters this month.
“TREAD: The True Story of Marvin Heemeyer” will be released in theaters on Feb. 21 and on demand on Feb. 28.
“TREAD explores the polarizing perspectives on this man, his motives, and what drove him to the breaking point,” officials with the distribution company stated.
Town officials say he was angry about a zoning dispute.
CBS4’s Copter4 helicopter was the only news helicopter to fly over Granby while the rampage was going on.
Crews brought in a giant landmover, but were unable to stop Heemeyer and his bulldozer.
Heemeyer eventually killed himself inside the bulldozer.
The bulldozer was towed out of Granby and later dismantled.
