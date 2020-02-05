WEATHER ALERTMajor Colorado mountain snow ahead, winter storm warnings & advisories in place
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMSurvivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players
    8:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Granby News, Marvin Heemeyer


(CBS4) — On June 4, 2004, Marvin Heemeyer drove a bulldozer he reinforced with steel plates through the town of Granby. He used the armored bulldozer to destroy or damage at least 12 buildings — including the town hall, the newspaper, the library, a bank — along with multiple cars, ultimately causing millions of dollars in damage. Now, Heemeyer and the infamous rampage are the subject of documentary coming to theaters this month.

“TREAD: The True Story of Marvin Heemeyer” will be released in theaters on Feb. 21 and on demand on Feb. 28.

Images of Marvin Heemeyer (credit: CBS)

“TREAD explores the polarizing perspectives on this man, his motives, and what drove him to the breaking point,” officials with the distribution company stated.

(credit: Gravitas Ventures)

(image credit: CBS)

Town officials say he was angry about a zoning dispute.

CBS4’s Copter4 helicopter was the only news helicopter to fly over Granby while the rampage was going on.

Crews brought in a giant landmover, but were unable to stop Heemeyer and his bulldozer.

A giant landmover was unable to stop Heemeyer and his bulldozer. (credit: CBS)

Heemeyer eventually killed himself inside the bulldozer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Granby Bulldozer Rampage

The bulldozer was towed out of Granby and later dismantled.

(image credit: CBS)

The documentary is scheduled to be shown at the following theaters:

(courtesy: Gravitas Ventures)

Comments

Leave a Reply