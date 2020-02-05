WEATHER ALERTMajor Colorado mountain snow ahead, winter storm warnings & advisories in place
CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will close U.S. 6 between Highways 119 and 58 Wednesday starting at 3 p.m. Crews will repair rockfall netting west of Tunnel 1.

The repair comes after a rock slide Wednesday at around 4:30 a.m. The road was reopened just before 9 a.m.

Crews will observe whether any other repairs are needed. It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

CDOT suggests drivers take Interstate 70 as an alternate route.

