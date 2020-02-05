STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A team of firework fanatics are trying to break a world record for the largest fireworks shell ever. The Winter Carnival celebration will happen this weekend in Steamboat Springs.

This isn’t the group’s first attempt. In 2019, the launch resulted in a premature explosion of the firework within underground. The fountain of fireworks shooting from the surface could be seen for miles.

Organizers made some changes to their plan this year. They say they feel really well about their chances at breaking that world record.

“I’m just a fan of fireworks and to end up having my name achieving the world record of the largest firework is a personal goal,” Tim Borden told CBS4.

Inside a metal-framed shop outside of town, Borden shows off what his team has tinkered over for the past year. This 62 inch shell is 500 lbs., heavier than their last attempt.

“It’s very unique. We’ve been working with the fire department, the city council for years. They knew what our goals were. They’ve been behind us the whole way,” Borden said.

The mortar weighs seven tons and will be buried 26 feet underground on top of Emerald Mountain overlooking town.

Representatives from Guinness World Records will be in town for the big launch.

“The firework will break between a quarter and a half mile in diameter. It is going to cover a large area up in the sky” Borden said.

If all goes to plan the shell will leave the mortar at more than 300 miles an hour.

“We use a wireless system to launch the firework. It gives us a lot of protection being far away. We’ll be in a snowcat.”

A unique way to put this small mountain town on the map. The launch is planned for the end of Winter Carnival on Saturday around 8:00 p.m.