(CBS4) — Major League Baseball released images of the spring training caps for all 30 big league teams and the Rockies caps show their Colorado pride. Instead of using purple and gray for the logo, they went with the state flag.
The 2020 #RoxSpring caps are back with that Colorado love! 🌵☀️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/mnMPrB8YK5
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 5, 2020
The hats are available in fitted, flex-fit and adjustable styles at Rockies Dugout Stores and cost $30-$40.
The team released their official Nike jerseys on Saturday.
Today is the official release of our Nike jerseys! Stop by your local Dugout Store to check them out! pic.twitter.com/rnUfFyhAV1
— Rox Dugout Stores (@RoxDugoutStores) February 1, 2020
“We do have [Larry] Walker jerseys and tees available and will have more product arriving around the 33 retirement and Hall of Fame,” officials with the Rox Dugout Stores tweeted.
There’s no word on whether the other products honoring Walker will feature SpongeBob SquarePants.
🔊 “Crazy Train” (SpongeBob remix) pic.twitter.com/w9sTndCJuH
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 24, 2020
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week.