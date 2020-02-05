(CBS4) – The next time you go see the Denver Nuggets play at the Pepsi Center, you’ll see some new players on the team. The Nuggets reportedly have traded backup guard Malik Beasley and forwards Juancho Hernangomez and little-used Jarred Vanderbilt. In return, they’ll get point guard Shabazz Napier, power forward Noah Vonleh, small forward Keita Bates-Diop and shooting guard Gerald Green (who is injured), plus a late round first round draft pick.
Beasley and Hernangomez are both popular players with the fans and it will be sad to see them go, but they might not have been on the team after this summer’s restricted free agency anyway.
CBS Sports analyzed the team’s decision to trade them with the following description:
“Both are nice players who have filled in admirably at times for the injury-plagued Nuggets (Beasley was excellent last season), but both had fallen out of the rotation when Denver is healthy. It would be nice to have that insurance, but the first-round pick seems like a worthy haul for the move.”
“Their depth also isn’t depleted because they received Napier, who has averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds since joining the starting lineup in Minnesota in late December, and Vonleh, a capable backup big who can fill in should injuries arise (Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee are currently on the shelf).”
