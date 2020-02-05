Rockies Show Their Colorado Pride With Special Hats For Spring TrainingInstead of using purple and gray for the logo, they went with the state flag.

Who Are the Denver Nuggets New Players?The Denver Nuggets received four players and the Houston Rockets 2020 first round pick in the 4-team, 12-player deal Tuesday night, according to ESPN. Who are the new players in Nuggets uniform?

Cale Makar Sets Avalanche Franchise Record For Points By A Rookie DefensemenCale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record for rookie defensemen on Tuesday night.

Avalanche Rout Sabres, Improve To 4-1-2 In Past 7 GamesThe Colorado Avalanche scored six times on their first 14 shots and defeated the Sabres in Buffalo 6-1.

Nuggets Shake Up Roster, Trade Malik Beasley & Juancho HernangomezThe next time you go see the Denver Nuggets play at the Pepsi Center, you'll see some new players on the team.

Denver Nuggets Clamp Down On Damian Lillard, Rout Trail Blazers 127-99Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double in just three quarters of the Nuggets' 127-99 blowout over the Trail Blazers.