SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people working at Keystone Ski Resort have tested positive for mumps. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment confirms the mumps cases but not the exact number.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment released this statement to CBS4 on Wednesday morning: “The department is aware of some cases of mumps in Summit County, and we are working with Summit County Public Health.”
It is unclear exactly how many mumps cases there are among the employees at Keystone Ski Resort.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Then most people will have swelling of their salivary glands. This is what causes the puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.
The CDC states that although the vaccine has greatly reduced the number of mumps cases, outbreaks still occur among people sharing water bottles, kissing, practicing sports together or living in close quarters.